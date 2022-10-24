Man seriously injured after brothers-in-law set him on fire

: A man in Rohtak sustained serious injuries after his wife’s two brothers poured petrol on him and set him on fire following an altercation of the woman with her mother, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the victim, Gaurav alias Goru of Tej colony, had married Jyoti from the same area against her family’s wishes on May 3 this year and they started living in a rented accommodation.

During a visit to market, Jyoti met her mother Apsana and the latter exchanged some heated words with her.

“Jyoti narrated the entire incident to her husband Gaurav who called his brother-in-laws to pacify their mother and uttered profanities against them. On Saturday, Gaurav’s brothers-in-law Deepak and Vikram came outside his house and poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Gaurav’s mother also sustained burnt injuries and both are undergoing treatment at PGIMS. We have booked Gaurav’s both brothers –in-law and their mother under various section of the IPC,” the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}