Ludhiana: Man shot at in Jagraon, one booked

Following some ‘old rivalry’, a man shot at an acquaintance at Kaunke Kalan village of Jagraon and fled after leaving him injured on Saturday. The victim Gurpreet Singh suffered bullet injuries on his chest. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Jagraon. He was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Gurpreet had returned from Dubai a month ago.

The FIR has been lodged against Jagdeep Singh, who is on the run, following the complaint of Balvir Singh, brother of the victim.

Balvir stated that he along with his brother was returning home after fetching fodder from the field when the accused intercepted them on their way.

Balvir stated that when he along with Gurpreet and father Gurnam Singh reached there, the accused pelted them with stones. Later, he opened fire. The bullet hit Gurpreet in his chest, and he fell down. After the incident, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Balvir stated that a month ago they went to attend a wedding where Jagdeep was also invited. They indulged in a verbal spat over spraying party spray. The accused nursed a rivalry against them.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh said an FIR under Sections 307, 323, 506 and 427 of the IPC, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.