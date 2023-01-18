Man shot dead in Desumajra: NRI relatives hired contract killers, 3 held

Solving a blind murder which turned out to be a contract killing, the CIA team of Mohali Police on Tuesday arrested three out of six accused for the murder of a 28-year-old man in lieu of ₹30 lakh on January 7.

A team led by Amandeep Singh Brar, SP Intelligence, DSP Gursher Singh and inspector Shiv Kumar also recovered a .32 bore revolver along with three cartridges from the accused after tracking them for 10 days with the help of CCTV cameras and human intelligence from Mukerian in Hoshiarpur.

Police are yet to arrest the three NRIs involved in the case.

The victim, Kamesh Kumar alias Vicky, suffered gunshot wounds in the head, neck and shoulder after he was shot at point-blank range while he was in his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, along with his brother-in-law Khushpreet Singh, who had arrived here from New Zealand a week ago. The incident took place on the national highway near Desumajra around 11:10 pm. The duo had come to the highway to get food packed from Avadh restaurant. The accused had allegedly installed a tracker in the victim’s car.

The contract killers have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Jeeta Fauji, 46, an ex-serviceman, Manjit Singh alias Billa, 34, and Naveen Kumar Sharma alias Navi Pandit, 34, all residents of Mukerian in Hoshiarpur. Manjit, according to the police, was earlier involved in a robbery and a NDPS case.

Police have nominated Harjinder Singh, the victim’s brother-in-law, besides his two brothers Harwinder Singh and Jitender Singh Soni for the conspiracy.

Jitender, according to the police, fled to Italy two days after the crime.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said Harjinder’s relationship with his wife Nisha and her brother Vicky had turned sour. Harjinder was earlier booked in two matrimonial cases in Italy following the complaints lodged by Nisha there.

“Harvinder Singh who served in the Indian Army along with Ranjit Singh told the latter that their family was being harassed by Nisha and her brother Vicky. Harvinder further told Ranjit to get Vicky murdered in lieu of which they would settle the latter’s family member in Italy. He further asked Ranjit to hire men for which he would pay ₹30 lakh,” the SSP stated.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar police station, Kharar.