Man shot dead in Karnal’s village over old enmity

A 65-year-old man was shot dead by four unidentified assailants, who opened fire at a Kariyana shop in Jhanjhari village of Karnal district, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Bhagwan of the same village.

Probe officials, who suspect an old enmity between the two groups to be behind the motivation behind the shooting, said efforts were being made to arrest the accused — two of whom have been identified as Naresh Anjanthali and Rahul Mundhari.

According to the information, the incident took place on Sunday morning when the victim was sitting at his shop. Four masked car-borne assailants fired several rounds targeting him and the victim had sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police, meanwhile, recovered 15 empty cartridges from the spot.

Sharing further details, Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act based on the statements of the victim’s family members.

He said that the police have recovered some vital clues from the spot and four teams have been formed to scan through the footage of closed-circuit television cameras.

The investigators added that the preliminary investigation reveals that the two groups shared an old enmity and have targeted each other on several occasions in the past five years.

The victim Jai Bhagwan, his brother and son Goldy had also been attacked in December 2019 and sustained bullet injuries, but survived the attack. Goldy, meanwhile, was accused in the murder of Pintu alias Vikas of the rival group, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Shamgarh village in January 2019. The enmity began after the murder of the ex-Sarpanch of Anjanthali, Suresh alias Babli, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the village in July 2018.

19-yr-old nursing student shot dead in Sonepat

Rohtak A 19-year-old nursing student was also shot dead by unidentified assailants outside her house in Sonepat’s Rohana village, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khushbu of Rohana village. The incident took place when she stepped out of her home and was targeted by unidentified assailants. She was rushed to a hospital in Kharkhoda, where she was declared brought dead.

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said a man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and an investigation is underway.

The team of the forensic science laboratory has collected evidence from the spot.