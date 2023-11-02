News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man sipping tea at roadside shop run over by truck in Dera Bassi

Man sipping tea at roadside shop run over by truck in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi
Nov 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

A speeding tipper truck mowed down a youth while he was sipping tea at a roadside tea shop on the Barwala-Dera Bassi road on Tuesday.

Mohali police are yet to identify the victim, who appeared to be in the early 20s. (Getty image)

Police are yet to identify the victim, who appeared to be in the early 20s.

The accident was witnessed by a morning walker, Davinder Kumar of Dera Bassi.

Davinder told the police that he was out for a walk around 7.40 am. When he reached under the Dera Bassi over-bridge, a rashly driven tipper truck, coming from Barwala side, hit a youth standing at a tea shop. “The youth was crushed under the truck’s tyre. The driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle there,” Kumar said.

After being informed, Dera Bassi police rushed the victim to the local civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead, following which the body was kept in the mortuary.

The truck driver, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, was arrested later and released on bail. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dera Bassi police station.

