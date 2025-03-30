Menu Explore
Man stranded in Dubai after accepting fake job offer; Vij orders probe

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 30, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The matter came before the minister, when he was listening to complaints at his Ambala residence and a woman from Khatik Mandi approached him. The woman stated that her son had been sent to Dubai by two agents on the false promise of a good job.

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered Ambala IG Sibash Kabiraj to probe allegations against some travel agents, who allegedly sent a man from Ambala Cantonment on the pretext of a “good job” and has been trapped there.

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered Ambala IG Sibash Kabiraj to probe allegations against some travel agents, who allegedly sent a man from Ambala Cantonment on the pretext of a "good job" and has been trapped there.
Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered Ambala IG Sibash Kabiraj to probe allegations against some travel agents, who allegedly sent a man from Ambala Cantonment on the pretext of a “good job” and has been trapped there. (PTI File)

The matter came before the minister, when he was listening to complaints at his Ambala residence and a woman from Khatik Mandi approached him. The woman stated that her son had been sent to Dubai by two agents on the false promise of a good job.

She said that after reaching Dubai, he was forced to do labour work, which severely affected his health.

“The woman alleged that the agents had taken possession of her son’s passport and other documents. When she tried to contact them, they demanded 1.5 lakh, which she paid, but despite this, her son was not allowed to return. She requested strict action against the accused,” a statement from Vij’s office read, further adding that directions were issued to Ambala IG to investigate the matter.

In another case, women from Topkhana Parade area informed the minister that their houses were connected by an unpaved road, causing significant difficulties, especially during the rainy season, in accessing the main road.

On this, Vij directed the officials concerned to take action.

Additionally, issues related to electricity supply, bus passes and police inaction were also brought to the minister’s attention, who immediately directed the officials concerned to take necessary action.

Similarly, Congress MLA from neighbouring Ambala City seat, Nirmal Singh also heard public complaints at PWD rest house. A few of the party councillors and the MLA’s supporters were also present.

