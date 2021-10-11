Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mandi bypoll: People of Lahaul were saviours of Ladakh, says Brigadier Khushal Thakur
chandigarh news

Mandi bypoll: People of Lahaul were saviours of Ladakh, says Brigadier Khushal Thakur

While promising to focus on developing the area, brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd) said the BJP government had done a lot to promote winter tourism and adventure sports in Lahaul-Spiti;
Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd)also praised the residents of Lahaul and Spiti for the role they played during the invasion of Kashmir and Ladakh in 1948. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd) on Sunday campaigned in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti for the October 30 byelections.

Speaking at a meeting in Udaipur, the retired brigadier said, “I share a bond with the people of Lahaul and Spiti as I spent a long time here while the Atal Tunnel was being constructed. While I was in the military , I spent a lot of time in tribal areas and am well versed with the problems faced by those living in remote areas.”

He also praised the residents of Lahaul-Spiti for the role they played during the invasion of Kashmir and Ladakh in 1948. “The people of Lahaul were the saviours of Ladakh,” he said.

While promising to focus on developing the area, he said the BJP government had done a lot to promote winter tourism and adventure sports in Lahaul-Spiti.

The chief minister said the BJP government had ensured that the pace of development had not slowed down over the last four years in Lahaul and Spiti.

“The previous government has reduced the budget for tribal areas, which our government has increased to 74 crore. The Atal Tunnel has emerged as a boon for the people and will boost the tourism sector, he said, while also congratulating the residents for achieving 100% vaccination before any other district in the country.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the chief minister said the Congress had no issue against the government. “The Opposition’s candidate, Pratibha Singh, had said she was not interested in contesting the election during a rally at Mandi. If she is not interested, who forced her to fight the polls and why?”

He also condemned an Opposition leader for abusing him at a Mandi rally. “Everyone has the right to ask for votes, but votes cannot be sought by abusing,” he said, adding that he was confident that the people would vote in favour of the BJP.

Chief electoral officer visits Mandi

Ahead of the bypoll, chief electoral officer and Himachal Pradesh election secretary C Paulrasu visited the Mandi parliamentary constituency on Sunday to review poll preparations.

He checked the counting centres and strong rooms at Sundernagar. He also visited the polling station to check the availability of assured minimum facilities at some of the polling stations at Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi and Padhar. He also went to the construction site of the district EVM warehouse and directed that construction work be expedited.

He also chaired a meeting with DEO, returning officer, Mandi, expenditure observer, SP Mandi AROs and nodal officers appointed for different activities.

.

