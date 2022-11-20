Manimajra resident gets 3-month jail for possessing poppy husk

A local court awarded three months jail to a Manimajra resident who was arrested in 2015 with 500 grams of poppy husk.

“Drug addiction has become one of the major curses of our times. It promotes conditions for various forms of human degradation that leads to crime and lawlessness,” said the court of judicial magistrate Mayank Marwaha on Saturday while pronouncing the sentence for the convict, identified as Rakesh of Manimajra, Chandigarh.

Rakesh was arrested on January 29, 2015, from near the parking of the Football Ground in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Rakesh on spotting the police team tried to escape but was apprehended by the police. On search, the police had recovered 500 grams of poppy husk from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the police station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on January 29, 2015.