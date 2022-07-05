Manimajra residents’ welfare body writes to SSP over rising theft cases
After a recent spurt in theft cases in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC) area of Sector 13, Manimajra, the president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) has written to the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take remedial measures. The RWA has also issued an advisory to the residents living here for taking precautions against theft.
Singh in his letter to the SSP said there have been numerous cases in the past few days of batteries being stolen from the locality and garage locks being broken by thieves.
“The police have reduced patrolling in the area and their presence at the MHC beatbox is also irregular. The reason being that the staff posted there often gets deputed to other duties like VIP movements, law and order matters, and court cases,” he added.
Singh suggested that police deployment should be increased and the beatbox should be upgraded to a police post owing to the number of people that live in the MHC. The RWA has also issued an advisory over the hiring of private security guards and how there have been reduced cases of theft in clusters where residents have hired private security guards.
Local area councillor and municipal corporation mayor Sarabjit Kaur said, “While such incidents have reduced after the installation of CCTV cameras, we are willing to cooperate with the authorities to solve this issue. Residents are also encouraged to get CCTV cameras installed and to hire private security guards at their end to make the area safer.”
Officials of the Manimajra police station said they have increased patrolling in the area and started a night patrol team, adding that two cases have been registered based on complaints.
Irked over police ‘inaction’, Attawa residents block road
The dividing road between Sector 36 and Sector 42 was blocked by protesters from Attawa over theft incidents and police officials had to be called to the spot. Accusing the police of apathy, protesters said the police were not solving cases and instead telling people to catch thieves by themselves and not park their vehicles on the road to keep the batteries from getting stolen. Senior officers had to be called to clear the jam.
Meanwhile, residents of Attawa Village protested outside the Sector 36 police station due to a recent spurt in theft cases. One of the protesters also threatened to immolate himself.
Local area councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty said his younger brother’s car battery was stolen on Sunday night while such incidents were being reported daily. He said he would take up the matter with the UT adviser and the SSP.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
-
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
-
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
-
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
