Manimajra residents’ welfare body writes to SSP over rising theft cases

After a recent spurt in theft cases in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC) area of Sector 13, Manimajra, the president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) has written to the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take remedial measures. The RWA has also issued an advisory to the residents living here for taking precautions against theft.

Singh in his letter to the SSP said there have been numerous cases in the past few days of batteries being stolen from the locality and garage locks being broken by thieves.

“The police have reduced patrolling in the area and their presence at the MHC beatbox is also irregular. The reason being that the staff posted there often gets deputed to other duties like VIP movements, law and order matters, and court cases,” he added.

Singh suggested that police deployment should be increased and the beatbox should be upgraded to a police post owing to the number of people that live in the MHC. The RWA has also issued an advisory over the hiring of private security guards and how there have been reduced cases of theft in clusters where residents have hired private security guards.

Local area councillor and municipal corporation mayor Sarabjit Kaur said, “While such incidents have reduced after the installation of CCTV cameras, we are willing to cooperate with the authorities to solve this issue. Residents are also encouraged to get CCTV cameras installed and to hire private security guards at their end to make the area safer.”

Officials of the Manimajra police station said they have increased patrolling in the area and started a night patrol team, adding that two cases have been registered based on complaints.

Irked over police ‘inaction’, Attawa residents block road

The dividing road between Sector 36 and Sector 42 was blocked by protesters from Attawa over theft incidents and police officials had to be called to the spot. Accusing the police of apathy, protesters said the police were not solving cases and instead telling people to catch thieves by themselves and not park their vehicles on the road to keep the batteries from getting stolen. Senior officers had to be called to clear the jam.

Meanwhile, residents of Attawa Village protested outside the Sector 36 police station due to a recent spurt in theft cases. One of the protesters also threatened to immolate himself.

Local area councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty said his younger brother’s car battery was stolen on Sunday night while such incidents were being reported daily. He said he would take up the matter with the UT adviser and the SSP.