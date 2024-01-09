Manimajra youth to spend 20 years in jail for sodomising teen

A special fast-track POCSO court has awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a 26-year-old youth for repeatedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy in 2022. The convict, Sanju, is a resident of Manimajra. (iStock)

The convict, Sanju, is a resident of Manimajra. The court convicted him under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of ₹35,000. The detailed order is awaited.

The teenager was first sexually assaulted at a public park on April 24, 2022. After developing severe stomach pain, he was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for 10 days, but did not reveal the assault to anyone.

A month later, in May 2022, Sanju sodomised the boy again in the same park, following which the latter again remained admitted in GMCH for a week. Afraid of Sanju, he again did not reveal the matter to anyone.

Sanju attacked him for the third time in June, when the boy started shouting for help. Sanju kicked him hard in the stomach and fled the spot.

The boy was taken to GMCH with stomach pain for the third time on June 13. This time around, the doctors sensed something amiss and on being coaxed, the teenager revealed to one of the doctors that he had been sexually assaulted.

On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered on June 25, 2022, and Sanju was arrested.