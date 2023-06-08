Mann faces protest from residents, contractual staff in Kharar

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann faced stiff resistance from residents and members of the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha during to Kharar for the inauguration of the Mother and Child Hospital on Wednesday.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Kharar, said he along with other residents of Kharar wished to submit a memorandum before the CM highlighting the issue, however, his request was denied. (HT Photo)

The residents opposed the downing of shop shutters surrounding the area before the arrival of the CM.

Arun Kumar, a resident of Kharar, said he, along with other residents of Kharar, wished to submit a memorandum to the CM, highlighting the absence of a bus stand in the area due to which hundreds of commuters were suffering every day. However, their request was denied.

He said the politicians had been using raking the bus stand issue to gain votes during elections, but once the elections were over, no one turned up to do anything about it.

Due to the absence of bus stands, children, women and elderly have to sit in the open. There is no toilet facility available for them, he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 60 employees of the contractual employees’ union were stopped on their way to the hospital. Simranjit Singh Neelon, who was leading the group, said before coming to power, Mann had promised to regularise the contractual and outsourced employees, but after forming the government, he had forgotten his promise.