Mann Ki Baat: PM appreciates Chandigarh vendor for encouraging residents to get Covid shot

For his initiative on encouraging people to get vaccinated, a city-based street-vendor, Sanjay Rana, who sells chhole bhature in Sector 29, received words of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme “Mann ki baat” on Sunday.

Modi in his broadcast said, “In Chandigarh’s Sector 29, Sanjay Rana ji runs a food stall and sells chhole bhature on cycle. To eat this delicious chhole bhature for free, you will have to show [proof] that you have taken the Covid-19 vaccine on the same day. It is said that for the welfare of the society more than money, the commitment to serve others and a sense of duty are much more required. Our Sanjay brother has proved this right.”

Rana, 45, a resident of Ram Darbar, thanked Modi for highlighting his initiative: “It is a great honour for me to be recognised by the PM for this initiative.” Stating that it was his six-year-old niece’s idea, Rana said, “One day, she came to me and suggested we should start offering free meals to encourage people to get vaccinated. I liked the idea very much and immediately started the offer.”

A plate of chhole bhature costs ₹40, but Rana said that he offers free meals to 25-30 people every day. “I will continue the offer in the future also, particularly now that my efforts have been recognised.”

He said that he now gave more priority to customers who had been vaccinated. “My shop is famous in the whole area by the name of Cycle Wale Cholle Bhature. Many famous people of the city also come to me for it.”

Notably, the efforts of Rana in encouraging people to get jabbed first came to public notice after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore tweeted about him. It was then picked up by the local media which reported on Rana’s initiative.

Badnore on July 10 had tweeted: “Hats off to the spirit of #Chandigarh hawker! My heart filled with gratitude to see his bit of duty towards his country and the extent of awareness this man has favouring #vaccination and offering free #CholaeBhatura to all those who get vaccinated.”

Rana said he has been told by the UT officials that the administrator has also expressed desire to eat his chhole bhature: “I am told he will come tomorrow to have chhole bhature from my stall.”