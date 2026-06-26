Mann lays stone of 10-crore stadium in Samana, calls sports best weapon to fight drugs

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government is constructing 3,100 stadiums across the state to promote sporting culture and wean away the youth from drugs.

While laying the foundation stone of a sports stadium in Samana, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is making unprecedented investments in sports infrastructure to encourage youth participation in sports, eradicate the menace of drugs and prepare athletes to excel at national and international levels. (HT Photo)

While laying the foundation stone of a sports stadium in Samana, the CM said that the state government is making unprecedented investments in sports infrastructure to encourage youth participation in sports, eradicate the menace of drugs and prepare athletes to excel at national and international levels.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “This sports stadium will be constructed over nine acres of panchayati land at an estimated cost of ₹10.35 crore. The stadium will feature an international-standard 400-meter synthetic athletics track with eight lanes. The synthetic track will be suitable for hosting athletic events along with other track competitions.”

He said, “The infield area within the track will be developed with world-class facilities for field events and other games. This will enable athletes to train and compete at a high level. The construction of this stadium will benefit the youth and sportspersons of the Samana constituency as well as adjoining areas. It will provide them with access to national-level training facilities, helping them excel in athletics and bring laurels to their constituency and the state at the national level.”

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s sports infrastructure initiative, he said, “With the objective of ensuring a healthy body and a sound mind, the Punjab government is developing 3,100 rural sports grounds equipped with modern facilities across the state at a cost of ₹1,250 crore.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the state’s sports infrastructure initiative, he said, “With the objective of ensuring a healthy body and a sound mind, the Punjab government is developing 3,100 rural sports grounds equipped with modern facilities across the state at a cost of ₹1,250 crore.” {{/usCountry}}

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Listing the facilities being created, Mann said, “These grounds will act as a beacon of hope and opportunity for budding players and help promote sporting culture in the state.”

He said, “A 400-meter, six-lane running track, high-capacity lighting with 2×250W LED lights, a submersible pump with a sprinkler system, concrete benches, a dedicated children’s play area, toilets for men and women, wheelchair ramps and storage facilities for sports equipment will also be provided. Special focus is also being laid on distributing sports kits and equipment, along with imparting quality training to the youth through highly professional coaches. The state has witnessed a historic increase in the sports budget, with ₹1,791 crore allocated for the year 2026–27.”

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The CM said, “It is a matter of pride and satisfaction that for the first time Punjab got the opportunity to hold an international event in the form of the Asian Cup Hockey and it is a big achievement in the field of sports. Despite strong Punjabi representation, the state had never hosted a major hockey tournament until now.”