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Mann rolls out 177-crore development projects in Batala

The package includes over ₹95.72 crore for municipal corporation projects, ₹16 crore for works by the mandi board and ₹65 crore for road construction by the Punjab public works department

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Batala
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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced development projects worth 177 crore in Batala, outlining a mix of infrastructure upgrades and civic works aimed at improving urban services and connectivity.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said the people of Punjab had ended “three generations of Akali-Congress loot”. (HT)

The package includes over 95.72 crore for municipal corporation projects, 16 crore for works by the mandi board and 65 crore for road construction by the public works department (PWD). Additional repair works worth 42.56 crore and 34.97 crore were also announced. Key initiatives include the construction of new bridges, a modern bus stand to ease traffic congestion, and 14.81 crore allocated for new police lines.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said the people of Punjab had ended “three generations of Akali-Congress loot” in 2022 and would not allow their return to power in 2027. He accused previous governments of deliberately weakening anti-sacrilege laws to shield offenders.

“The Akalis deliberately framed a weak law against beadbi (sacrilege) to ensure perpetrators were not punished. They feared accountability themselves, so they kept the laws weak,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann rolls out 177-crore development projects in Batala
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mann rolls out 177-crore development projects in Batala
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