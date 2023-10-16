Mansa Agniveer’s death: Punjab CM hands over 1-cr cheque to kin, raises issue of no guard of honour

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann once again raised the issue of Agniveer Amritpal Singh not being accorded a guard of honour during last rites.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File Photo)

Amritpal, according to the army, died of a self-inflicted gunshot injury on October 11. Mann met the kin Kotli Kalan village in Mansa and handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore.

Expressing anguish over the army not according a guard of honour during the last rites of Amritpal, Mann said the Punjab government would consider any slain defence personnel as a case of supreme sacrifice and the next of kin would be compensated financially.

The army on Monday once again clarified that Agniveer Amritpal committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty and that military honours were not extended to his funeral as deaths arising out of self-inflicted injuries are not given such honours. The army also asserted that it does not differentiate among soldiers based on whether they joined the force prior to or after the implementation of the Agnipath scheme.

In a detailed statement on X, the army said, “There has been some misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts related to unfortunate death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh. Further to the initial information given out by White Knight Corps on October 14, following additional details are shared to clear the perspective,” read the army’s statement.

“It (Death of Amritpal Singh) is a grave loss to the family and the Indian Army that Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. In consonance with the existing practice, the mortal remains, after conduct of medico-legal procedures, were transported under Army arrangements alongwith an escort party to the native place for the last rites.”

“Unfortunate instances of death arising out of suicide or self-inflicted injury, irrespective of the type of entry, are accorded due respect by the Armed Forces along with deep and enduring empathy with the family. Such cases, however, are not entitled Military Funerals as per the extant Army Order of 1967, in vogue,” it stated.

The statement further read, “Policy on the subject has been consistently followed ever since, without any discrimination. As per data held, there has been an average yearly loss ranging between 100-140 soldiers since 2001 where deaths occurred due to suicides or self-inflicted injuries, and Military Funeral in such cases was not accorded”.

“The disbursement of financial assistance or relief, as per entitlement, is given due priority including immediate financial relief for conduct of funerals,” it stated.

Amritpal Singh, 20, had joined the army around six months ago and was posted on a sentry duty at an army camp along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.

The officer informed that around 5 am, soldiers in the camp heard a gunshot at the gate and they rushed to the site where they found Amritpal Singh lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier died of a bullet from his own service rifle. The Army has also instituted a court of inquiry.

