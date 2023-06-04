Mansa Devi shrine facelift to be on lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor

The Haryana government is all set to redevelop the Mansa Devi shrine on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, for which the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, has prepared a blueprint.

The Haryana government is all set to redevelop the Mansa Devi shrine on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, for which the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, has prepared a blueprint.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting on Saturday directed the officers concerned and representatives of CBRI to ensure quick execution and implementation of this master plan so that beautification and development works could be started at the earliest.

Journey to shrine to begin from Shakti Dwar

As per the draft master plan, the shrine will have a majestic entry in the form of a Shakti Dwar. A Shakti corridor, dubbed Shakti Path, will be made from here to the main temple. Walking on the Shakti Path, devotees will reach the main temple. A provision has also been made for a Shakti Chowk.

108-ft giant statue of Lord Hanuman

The draft plan also includes a 108-ft giant south-facing statue of Lord Hanuman in ‘Vardahast Mudra’. It will be clearly seen even from a distance of about 1 kilometre i.e. Shakti Dwar. Apart from this, worship places, Narayan Seva Sthal, Nitya Park, Trikona Park etc. will also be established.

Heritage tourism to get a significant boost

The renovation of the Mansa Devi shrine will be carried out in a phased manner. There are plans to build a separate shopping complex, multi-level parking and a bus stop here. Separate walkways for vehicles and pedestrians are also on cards. An open-air theatre, with facilities to carry out light and sound shows, will also be built. It is to have a capacity of about 500 people.