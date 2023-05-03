NSG commandos, Marcos to guard G20 meet venue in Srinagar

Marine and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos will be deployed in Srinagar to provide extra security cover for the G20 meeting to be held later this month. Personnel of paramilitary forces patrol along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)

This was decided in a meeting convened by additional director general of police (ADGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday, wherein inputs were also sought from the heads of various international agencies.

Top security officials have held a series of meetings to discuss all issues related to the security of delegates and overall situation in the Valley.

On Tuesday, they discussed potential IED and suicide attacks besides deployment of NSG commandos to avert the threats in case of any exigency.

“The Kashmir ADGP reviewed the security arrangements and emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure foolproof security for the G20 meeting. The officials also discussed the deployment of security personnel, traffic management, and crowd control measures to be adopted for the peaceful conduct of the meeting,” a police spokesperson said.

The ADGP asked officials to be vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to prevent any untoward incident and advised them to put in place additional security mechanism at the vulnerable locations.

“Special focus was laid on the emerging threat of vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and other modes of potential terror strikes, including suicide and grenade attacks, and standoff fires,” the spokesperson said, adding that all SSPs were asked to focus on unearthing terror modules and generate preventive intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Valley.

‘Marine commandos to secure waterbodies’

“Use of modern technology to secure the venue was also discussed. The ADGP stressed on the importance of river and lake domination along with deployment of marine commandos (Marcos) to secure the waterbodies around the meeting venue,” the spokesperson said.

General officer commanding of Kilo Force assured to provide all assistance such as domination of high reaches, corridor protection, additional AS teams, and area domination, specifically in the night.

“The ADGP shared with all stakeholders that NSG team will be used to counter fidayeen attack along with SOG while special teams will be put in place to counter drone strikes,” the spokesperson said.

Post-abrogation of Article 370, the G20 meet is going to be the biggest international event in the Valley.

While Srinagar city is being decked up for the event and final touches are being lent to development projects under the smart city project, the security officials are holding back-to-back meetings to provide secure environment for the G20 delegations.

Besides Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar, the delegates will also be travelling to Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Dachigam National Park.

These meetings gain significance as inputs have been received on the possibility of a militant attack before or during the visit of G20 delegates in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the past two weeks, the army and police have been conducting searches and cordon operations at several places in Kashmir. Many people have also been taken into preventive custody, especially in Srinagar and south Kashmir.