Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23, but PGIMER OPDs to remain open

The UT administration has declared May 23 as a public holiday in all government offices/ boards /corporations/ institutions including industrial establishments under it on account of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjun Dev.

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, will also observe the holiday. (HT File Photo)

However, OPDs, clinics, operation theatres, laboratories and emergency services, will remain functional as usual at PGIMER. Only the administrative wings of the hospital will observe a holiday.

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, will also observe the holiday. As such, there will be no OPD services at the two hospitals on Tuesday. Emergency services will remain available.