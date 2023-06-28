Three masked men allegedly robbed ₹35,000 and a mobile phone from a petrol pump in Bhaini Badinga village in Raikot, police said on Tuesday.

Ludhiana: Masked men rob filling station staff of ₹ 35,000, mobile phone. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sadar Raikot police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Ghanshayam, who is manager at Romeo filling station in Bhaini Badinga village. Ghanshyam said that on Monday night, he was counting cash in the cabin at the fuel station when three masked men, posing as customers, came there. One of the accused remained on the bike, while his two aides walked to the cabin.

The accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon on the back of Des Raj, salesman of the filling station, who was also present in the cabin. The accused threatened them to keep quiet and robbed the cash. While escaping, the accused also took away his mobile phone. He said that the accused escaped towards the Raikot side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Boota Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Raikot police station. The accused were captured in the CCTVs, as their faces were covered with pieces of cloth. They are yet to be identified.

The ASI added that the police are scanning the trail of the CCTVs installed on the stretch to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON