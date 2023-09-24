Masked trio snatches ₹5,000 from bank agent in Chandigarh’s Raipur Rani
The victim, Rakesh Kumar, 34, hailing from Yamunanagar, told the Raipur Rani police that he had been working as a collection agent of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited in Naraingarh for the last four years
Three masked men snatched a bag containing ₹5,000 from a bank’s collection agent in Raipur Rani on Friday evening.
The victim, Rakesh Kumar, 34, hailing from Yamunanagar, told the police that he had been working as a collection agent for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited in Naraingarh for the last four years. He is entrusted with collection of loan instalments from loanees in Raipur Rani and Barwala.
On Friday evening, he was out for collection in Raipur Rani’s Khedi village. Around 6.10 pm, three men on a motorcycle, with their faces covered with black cloth, threatened him with a weapon and snatched his bag, before fleeing.
He claimed that his bag contained ₹5,000 cash, including ₹4,000 collected as instalments, a mobile phone, a fingerprint scanner and some important documents.
A case under Section 379-A (snatching of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Raipur Rani police station. Efforts are underway to nab the snatchers, said police.