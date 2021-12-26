Ludhiana | Massive fire breaks out in fabric manufacturing unit

A massive fire broke out at a prominent fabric manufacturing unit in the city in the wee hours on Sunday. While there were no injuries, fabric and machinery worth lakhs were gutted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fire, which erupted on the top floor of Sungrace Fabrics Private Limited at Kaali Sadak, was first noticed by the labourers working on night shift at around 5.30am. The workers immediately raised the alarm and called the fire brigade. The fire was doused after an intensive six-hour firefighting operation.

Fourteen fire tenders were pressed into service for the firefighting operation. The vehicles had to make double rounds to replenish water in the tanks. Fire officials were also seen refilling the fire tenders with water from other factories in the area. The fire was completely extinguished by noon. The top floor of the three-storeyed building was completely destroyed, and the machines on the first floor were also damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leading fireman Rajinder Kumar said the fire safety equipment at the factory was insufficient, and though 14 fire tenders were pressed into service, they had to be repeatedly refilled. “Luckily, no one was injured,” he said, adding that the fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

The proprietor of the fabric manufacturing unit, Vimal Jain, said the fabric stored on the top floor had turned to ash, while the heavy machinery was also damaged. Founded in 1994, Sungrace Fabrics, is one of the leading exporters and manufacturers of fabric.