Fire ravages cloth manufacturing unit on Jassian road in Ludhiana

A massive fire broke out at a clothes manufacturing unit in Lakshmi nagar on Jassian road on Tuesday afternoon, reducing raw materials, and finished products worth lakhs to ash. No human injury has been reported.

A fire broke out at a clothe manufacturing unit in Lakshmi nagar, Jassian road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/Ht)

The fire started on the first floor of the two-storied building, and as many as seven fire tenders of the fire brigade were pressed into service. As the building was located in a residential area, the flames created panic among the residents.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it appears that the short circuit could be the reason behind the fire. The fire brigade received the information at around 3 pm. After ravaging the first floor, fire also engulfed the second floor of the unit.

The fire was brought under control within two hours, said sub-fire officer Maninder Singh. After dousing the flames firemen worked to reduce the heat inside the building, he added.

Around 10 workers who worked at the unit were safely rescued while nearby residents from nearby buildings were evacuated as a safety measure.

As finished clothes worth lakhs were also stored inside the building, the total monetary loss would run in lakhs, as per one of the workers. Fire brigade officials said that no fire safety measures had been installed at the unit. They added that the report regarding the same will be submitted after completing the investigation.

