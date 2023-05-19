Fake online trading app: Another FIR lodged against mastermind

Investigating the case fake online trading app, the local police have lodged another FIR against mastermind Anil Jain and his aide Karamjit Kaur for duping two locals of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of investment in online trading.

However, the police action came one-and-a-half years after the complaint was filed.

According to complainant Som Dutt of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road, if the police had taken timely action on his complaint, people would have been saved from the fraud.

Dutt stated that he had filed a complaint to the police on November 24, 2021. He said that he had come in contact with the accused through a common friend and Jain had lured him with huge profit following which he had invested ₹16 lakh in the app.

One of his friends Rajesh Gupta had invested ₹19 lakh in the app. His aide Karamjit Kaur had taken two blank cheques from them on the pretext of creating an ID.

Dutt said that he came to know that the app is fake following which he asked Jain to return his money, but the latter started threatening them of implicating them in a forgery case using their blank cheques.

A case under sections 420, 120-B, 506 of IPC, sections 66C and 66D of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 5 police station.

Jain is facing trial in another case of Fraud and Copyright Act lodged against him at police station Division number 5 on January 22, 2022.

According to police officials, they found that the accused had procured phone numbers of people, who could invest in online trading, from employees of service providing companies. More arrests have been expected from the accused.

On May 15, police had arrested Jain and his two aides, including a woman, for duping people through a fake online trading app.

The accused used to lure people by asking them to invest their money through their app called V-Trade for huge and quick profits.

