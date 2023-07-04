Immigration consultant dupes Mohali man of 82 lakh, booked

The Mataur police have booked the owner of an immigration company for allegedly duping a Mohali resident of ₹82.5 lakh after promising to help his family settle abroad.

(HT File)

Police said the accused, identified as Kamal Garg, alias Laveesh Singla, of Phase 7, is absconding and raids are being conducted to trace him.

The case was registered on the complaint of Santosh, a resident of Phase 9. In his complaint on March 15, Santosh alleged that the accused had taken ₹82.5 lakh for helping him and his family secure visas to move abroad.

Santosh alleged that the accused neither gave him the visas nor returned the money. The case was investigated by the human trafficking unit of the Mohali police. Following the probe, police found clinching evidence of cheating and lodged an FIR against the accused on the instructions of the Mohali SSP.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act has been registered.

