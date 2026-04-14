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Mathura boat tragedy: 2 more bodies found, toll rises to 15

Bodies of Yash Bhalla (26) and Monica Tandon (25) of Ludhiana city recovered; one still missing; the boat mishap had occurred at Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, when a boat carrying pilgrims capsized midstream

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana/agra
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The death toll in the Yamuna boat tragedy in Mathura rose to 15 with two more bodies recovered during a search operation on Monday.

Deceased Yash Bhalla.

One devotee, identified as Pankaj Malhotra from Jalalabad, is still missing as multi-agency teams continue efforts along the river stretch since the incident on Friday. The incident occurred at Keshi Ghat in Vrindavan, when a boat carrying pilgrims from Punjab capsized midstream. Most of the victims were residents of Jagraon in Ludhiana district, while others belonged to Ludhiana city and nearby areas.

Police said the two bodies recovered on Monday were identified as missing devotees.

“One body found near Devraha Baba ashram was identified as Yash Bhalla (23), while the other, recovered from Bangali Ghat, was identified as Monica Tandon (25),” said Chandra Prakash Rawat, superintendent of police (rural), Mathura. Both were residents of Ludhiana city.

Yuvraj alias Yash Bhalla, was a budding dholak player and played regularly at religious gatherings. The younger son of Rakesh Kumar, who runs a garment business, said travelling to Vrindavan was Yash’s long-cherished wish.

According to Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), 10 bodies were recovered on Friday itself. Of the 22 rescued, 14 were safe while eight were hospitalised in Vrindavan. Officials said the boat allegedly collided with a pontoon bridge being moved by a JCB, leading to the capsize. It is alleged that warnings by devotees were ignored before the incident occurred. The district magistrate has ordered a probe into the incident by ADM (FR) Pankaj Kumar. The victims were part of a 132-member group from Ludhiana visiting Mathura on pilgrimage.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mathura boat tragedy: 2 more bodies found, toll rises to 15
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mathura boat tragedy: 2 more bodies found, toll rises to 15
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