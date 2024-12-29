Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal in Punjab and Haryana as cold conditions prevailed in the two states on Sunday. According to the Met office here, a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility early in the morning at several places in the two states. Children sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local Met office. In Haryana, severe cold prevailed during the day at most places.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 13.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal 13 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 13.4 degrees Celsius and Gurugram recorded a high of 13.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a day temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded 16 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a high of 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot and Mohali recorded maximums of 17.5 degrees Celsius and 17.2 degrees Celsius respectively.