Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Punjab, Haryana

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 30, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local Met office. In Haryana, severe cold prevailed during the day at most places

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal in Punjab and Haryana as cold conditions prevailed in the two states on Sunday. According to the Met office here, a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility early in the morning at several places in the two states.

Children sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Children sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm on a cold winter day in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, according to the local Met office. In Haryana, severe cold prevailed during the day at most places.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 13.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal 13 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 12.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 13.4 degrees Celsius and Gurugram recorded a high of 13.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a day temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded 16 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a high of 16.1 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot and Mohali recorded maximums of 17.5 degrees Celsius and 17.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On