May 8 jailbreak: Rewari jail supdt, deputy suspended

Thirteen Covid-infected inmates had escaped after cutting the lock of an iron grill and four of them are still untraced
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Rewari’s Federi jail superintendent Anil Kumar and his deputy Naresh Goyal were placed under suspension after a preliminary investigation by IG (prisons) Jagjit Singh found gross negligence on the part of the prison staff in connection with May 8 jailbreak.

Thirteen Covid-infected inmates had escaped after cutting the lock of an iron grill and four of them are still untraced. The facility was dedicated to Covid-infected inmates during the second wave of the pandemic. Rewari police managed to arrest nine escapees. The jail is still under construction and has five barracks, which housed 750 inmates during the second Covid-19 wave.

