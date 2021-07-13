Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MBA grad, aide arrested for cloning ATM cards in Mohali

Were active since December; after stealing card information from unmanned ATMs in Mohali, they would withdrawn money from Jalandhar in Punjab; over 100 cyber complaints solved with their arrest, say police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A cyclist caught in the monsoon showers that lashed Chandigarh on Monday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The cyber cell and local police have arrested two men for fraudulent bank transactions after cloning ATM cards.

6.9 lakh in cash, a card skimming device, a micro camera, a laptop, two mobile phones and a smartwatch was recovered from the accused Savej Kumar and Rajiv Kumar, both residents of Jalandhar, Punjab.

Rajiv is an MBA (finance) graduate from a Hisar university, while Savej holds a BCA degree from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

“By cloning ATM cards, they have duped around 100 people in Mohali. One more accused is at large,” said Gurjot Singh Kaler, superintendent of police (SP), cyber crime, Mohali, while addressing the media on Monday.

Modus operandi

Kaler said the duo mostly targeted ATM kiosks without security guards. They would attach the skimming device and micro camera to old ATM machines.

As unwary customers withdrew money, they would copy their card and PIN information. They would transfer this information to a new card and withdraw money from ATMs in Jalandhar, said the SP.

“They are part of Telegram and WhatsApp groups run by similar fraudsters. They have been duping people since December. With their arrest, we have solved over 100 cyber complaints in Mohali area,” the official added.

He said during interrogation, the accused also revealed the name of their third accomplice, Bimal Mehra, who will be arrested soon.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act has been registered against the accused at the Phase 1 police station.

