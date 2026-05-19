...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MBBS student found dead with stab wounds in Patiala PG room

According to the police, the matter came to light when Rahul, Kamaldeep’s friend, arrived at his paying guest accommodation and found his body in a pool of blood on the floor

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
Advertisement

A final-year MBBS student of the Patiala government medical college was found dead with multiple stab injuries at his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area of the city on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep, 24, a resident of Mansa district. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep, 24, a resident of Mansa district.

“The victim sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck and face, indicating a brutal attack. The body has been shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” said Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Amandeep Singh Brar. “We have registered a case and multiple angles are being probed,” he added.

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves among medical students and faculty members of the institution.

According to the police, the matter came to light when Rahul, Kamaldeep’s friend, arrived at his paying guest accommodation and found his body in a pool of blood on the floor. He immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot along with forensic experts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MBBS student found dead with stab wounds in Patiala PG room
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MBBS student found dead with stab wounds in Patiala PG room
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.