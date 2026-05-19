MBBS student found dead with stab wounds in Patiala PG room

A final-year MBBS student of the Patiala government medical college was found dead with multiple stab injuries at his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area of the city on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep, 24, a resident of Mansa district. (HT)

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The deceased has been identified as Kamaldeep, 24, a resident of Mansa district.

“The victim sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck and face, indicating a brutal attack. The body has been shifted to the Government Rajindra Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” said Civil Lines Police Station in-charge Amandeep Singh Brar. “We have registered a case and multiple angles are being probed,” he added.

The gruesome murder has sent shockwaves among medical students and faculty members of the institution.

According to the police, the matter came to light when Rahul, Kamaldeep’s friend, arrived at his paying guest accommodation and found his body in a pool of blood on the floor. He immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot along with forensic experts.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning people associated with the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning people associated with the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More details would emerge after the post-mortem report, said police. “Initial investigation points towards involvement of someone known to the victim. However, the exact motive behind the crime remains unclear,” said police officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More details would emerge after the post-mortem report, said police. “Initial investigation points towards involvement of someone known to the victim. However, the exact motive behind the crime remains unclear,” said police officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Kamaldeep was reportedly seen with one of his close friends on Sunday night. The friend stayed with him and left in the morning. We suspect his involvement,” said an official, who is part of the investigation, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kamaldeep was reportedly seen with one of his close friends on Sunday night. The friend stayed with him and left in the morning. We suspect his involvement,” said an official, who is part of the investigation, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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