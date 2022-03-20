MBBS students evacuated from Ukraine to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Medical students, who had returned from Ukraine recently, are preparing to meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann and urge him to make arrangements for the completion of their courses in state universities.

At least 250 students and their parents have already sent representation to the CM office regarding their demands wherein they stated that their future is at stake as they had to leave their studies due to unavoidable circumstances.

“We are seeking time from newly elected chief minister Bhagwant Mann so that a detailed meeting could be held to make further decision on the academic future of our children,” said Harish Kumar, father of Arjun Batish, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

He said that four states — West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana — have already agreed to adjust Ukraine medical students in their private and public colleges.

It may be mentioned here that the National Medical Commission, in a notification issued on March 4, had said that foreign medical graduates whose internships were pending due to compelling situations, like war, are eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India, but there are no directions for those in the initial years of their courses.

Chandan Arora, a fourth-year student, said with escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, the chances of going back to complete pending degrees were “very bleak”.

“It is a very difficult situation for us and our parents as we spent crucial years of our lives studying medicine in Ukraine. It is important for the government to make immediate arrangements so that we could complete our studies,” he added.

Arjun Batish said 90% of the students have completed at least 80% of their six-year courses in Ukrainian universities.

“There is no contact with Ukrainian universities about further course of academic activities on foreign campuses,” he added.

Jagpal Singh, father of Sawandeep Kaur, a fifth-year student in Kharkiv university, said it was important to deal with this situation sensitively as students, who have been evacuated, have already gone through a lot of trauma.

“The state and central governments should work in coordination for future of the students,” he added.

