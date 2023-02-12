MC graft case: Haryana Congress MLA says ACB widened scope of probe on his representation

Haryana Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Saturday said his efforts to widen the scope of an inquiry being conducted by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) into the embezzlement of ₹200 crore by officials of the Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) have materialised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress MLA from NIT Faridabad said that the chief secretary on February 8 has written to director general of the ACB that since the Faridabad MC had released payment of ₹31 crore to a contractor during the pendency of the inquiry, the record related to this payment be included in the ongoing inquiry.

Sharma said that he had written to the state government in July 2022 that during the pendency of the inquiry, a fire broke out in the record room of the Faridabad MC in August 2020. And, subsequently, payment to the tune of ₹31 crore was made by the MC to a contractor. “This indicated a deep-rooted conspiracy as ₹31 crore payment was made to a contractor who was being probed in the embezzlement case,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress MLA said that he pursued the matter consistently and produced documents before the anti-corruption bureau regarding the ₹31 crore payment made by the MC officials.