MC plans multi-agency push to tackle Panchkula’s stray dog menace

The fight against Panchkula’s stray dog menace is set to get a multi-agency push, with the municipal corporation (MC) planning to open up dog-catching, vaccination and sterilisation work to multiple eligible agencies instead of relying on a single contractor.

An MC official said accurately counting sterilised as well as other stray dogs remains a major challenge. (HT File)

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According to the civil hospital in Sector 6, the facility receives 20 to 22 dog-bite patients every day. Hospital data shows that around 7,600 dog-bite cases were reported during the first six months of this year. Last year, Panchkula recorded 14,230 dog-bite cases.

Under the proposed arrangement, other eligible bidders may also undertake the work at the lowest rate quoted in the tender, provided they agree to the same terms. The agencies would then be assigned separate areas to carry out targeted dog-catching and sterilisation drives, officials said.

MC commissioner Vinay Kumar said agencies participating in the tender process would have to be recognised and authorised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). He said the multi-agency model was being considered to speed up the sterilisation programme and improve compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

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{{^usCountry}} According to MC officials, of the three dog pounds at Sukhdarshanpur village, only one is currently being properly utilised. With an increase in dog-catching operations, the other two facilities are also expected to be put to use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MC officials, of the three dog pounds at Sukhdarshanpur village, only one is currently being properly utilised. With an increase in dog-catching operations, the other two facilities are also expected to be put to use. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior MC official said a fresh tender would soon be floated with several changes aimed at ensuring better compliance with the ABC Rules and strengthening efforts to control the stray dog population.

The MC is also considering designated feeding zones for stray dogs at different locations. However, the proposal has so far not received a favourable response from residents.

The previous one-year contract for catching and sterilising 2,000 dogs was completed recently, with the agency achieving its assigned target. The contractor was paid ₹1,472 per dog. Despite achieving the target, the stray dog menace continues to be a concern.

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Explaining the challenge, Kumar said that while teams catch and sterilise dogs in one area, female dogs in other areas continue to give birth to puppies. He said increasing the scale of dog-catching and sterilisation operations was necessary to control the population.

Counting stray dogs remains a challenge

An MC official said accurately counting sterilised as well as other stray dogs remains a major challenge. Dogs often move from one area to another, particularly when residents stop feeding them, making it difficult for the civic body to ascertain their exact population.