Ludhiana MC staffers raise issue of pending salaries and mass deputation

Opposing the civic body’s move to bring the operations and maintenance cell of the municipal corporation (MC) under a private firm and delay in disbursal of salaries of newly appointed class 4 employees, representatives of the MC staff on Wednesday raised their concerns with the commissioner.

Another section of the class 4 workers had announced a gate rally outside the MC office, but had later postponed it. (HT File Photo)

While the formal meeting between the representatives of the municipal corporation staffers union and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal did not take place, the staffers were conveyed that their demands will be taken into consideration.

Ashwani Sahota, MC sanitation officer and chairman of the union, said that they have been asked to provide their objections and demands in detail which will be taken up with the authorities.

He said that the issues which are under deliberation include the proposed transfer of employees from the operations and maintenance (O&M) branch of the MC on deputation to Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited Company, which will be responsible for the 24x7 canal water supply project.

He said that among the important demands are the pending salaries of the class 4 staffers, which were regularised in October 2022. He said that with the medical and police verification of around 3,000 staffers lying pending, the staffers are awaiting their salaries for the last seven months.

