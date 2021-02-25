MC to take over waste collection across Chandigarh on March 1

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will start door-to-door collection of segregated waste across the city from March 1.

The decision came on Wednesday after cart-based garbage collectors started signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the civic body. Now, the corporation expects to get their greater participation in manning its twin-bin vehicles.

“We will be starting garbage collection through MC vehicles in southern sectors from Monday (March 1). The MoU will be signed by all door-to-door waste collectors by the end of this week,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The project was launched in the northern part of the city on December 23 last year, with the MC deploying its 93 vehicles in Sectors 1 to 30. It had also deployed 99 vehicles for villages and some commercial areas of the city.

The MC General House on February 15 approved modified terms of the MoU, days after the Door to Door Garbage Collector Society gave its consent to sign it. Most demands of the collectors, including sharing of user charges, life insurance, welfare fund and disbursal of income generated through sale of usable dry waste among them, have been incorporated in it.

More manpower to address teething problems

Earlier, of 1,342 garbage collectors in the city, only 609 had enrolled with the MC and just 147 started working on its vehicles as helpers and drivers when the drive was launched. Not getting adequate number of collectors, the MC had to depute its outsourced sanitation workers as drivers. It also failed to pick garbage from the doorsteps as collectors remained non-cooperative.

Residents also complain that vehicles don’t come at a fixed time and even skip their beat on some days. There are also cases of both the garbage collectors and MC vehicles coming to collect garbage, resulting in confusion among residents.

“With more manpower to assist the MC, most of these issues would be resolved in the coming days. Timings of the vehicles would also be fixed in consultation with resident welfare associations. A toll-free phone number will be provided for residents to register their complaints,” said an MC official, privy to the development.

The civic body will also start adding user charges to the water bill in the areas where it starts garbage collection. It has already declared that instead of garbage lifters, it would be collecting user charges in Sectors 1 to 30. Residents who fail to segregate dry and wet waste at source will also be fined. The rates and penalties have already been notified.