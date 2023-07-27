Ludhiana faces alarming surge in measles cases

: The ambitious goal set by the Punjab government to eliminate measles and rubella by 2023 seems to be a distant dream as Ludhiana district has registered a surge in cases.

Despite boasting over 95% vaccination coverage, the district has witnessed a significant increase in measles infections in the first six months this year, with over 500 reported cases and more than 300 confirmed cases.

This represents a stark contrast to the previous year, where Ludhiana recorded a total of 250 reported measles cases, out of which only 25 were confirmed.

Measles, a highly infectious viral disease, can lead to severe complications such as diarrhea and pneumonia, resulting in fatalities, particularly among young children. On the other hand, rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious viral infection that spreads through direct contact with an infected person’s saliva, mucus, or respiratory droplets.

Measles and rubella are preventable through vaccination, yet their prevalence remains a public health concern. India reported a significant number of measles cases in 2020. India also contributes a considerable share, 38%, of the global burden of congenital rubella syndrome cases, which can lead to devastating birth defects or the death of unborn children of infected pregnant women.

Acknowledging the recent surge in cases, Dr. Minisha Khanna, district immunisation officer of Ludhiana, attributed last year’s relatively low numbers to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, which curtailed the transmission of the diseases. She also pointed out that during the pandemic, many children missed their scheduled vaccination shots, leading to the current upsurge in cases.

According to data from the district immunisation officer’s office, a recent survey conducted in May-June this year identified approximately 8,000 children in the 0-5 age bracket who had not received the measles-rubella vaccine. Reportedly, areas like Dhandari Khurd, Deep Colony, EWS Colony, Durga Colony, Raju Colony, Sherpur, Giaspura and Tajpur Road among others added most to the count of unvaccinated individuals.

“The large migratory population in Ludhiana makes cross-state infections common, contributing to the number of cases and the presence of unvaccinated individuals. Consequently, efforts to identify and vaccinate this population have been accelerated,” Dr. Khanna said.

Vaccination against MR is a two-dose course, starting with the first dose at 9 months through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.