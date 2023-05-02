Dera Bassi septic tank deaths: Factory GM, director denied anticipatory bail

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the general manager and director of the meat processing plant where four men died of asphyxia while cleaning a septic tank on April 21.

In the Dera Bassi septic tank deaths case, the police have booked Kamil Qureshi, a noted meat exporter and owner of Federal Agro Industries Private Limited, the plant’s general manager, PS Hameed, and latter’s son Mohammed Shahid Hameed, who is one of the directors at the company for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishable with jail up to 10 years. All three continue to be on the run. (HT File Photo for representation)

As per Dera Bassi SHO inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, when the court took up the father-son duo’s plea for anticipatory bail on April 29, it sought a reply from the police who strongly opposed bail, stating that the factory management comprised influential people and if released, they will try to influence the victims and witnesses.

In their plea, the accused had claimed that the deceased were trained labourers and went down to clean salt accumulated in the septic tank. All precautionary measures were taken and workers were provided all safety equipment, including oxygen mask, gum boots, gloves and harness, it was stated.

However, on Monday, the court denied them bail.