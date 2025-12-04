Medical officer, technician held for smuggling contraband in Ludhiana Central Jail

The Ludhiana Police have arrested a medical officer and a TB technician deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday for running a smuggling racket with the help of inmates. The accused allegedly received payments from inmates’ relatives through a UPI application in exchange for smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison. Following the arrests, half of the medical staff deputed at the jail are reported to have fled. Following the arrests, half of the medical staff deputed at the jail are reported to have fled. (HT Photo)

The arrested have been identified as Dr Prince, serving as a medical officer, and Jaspal Sharma, a TB technician. The arrests came after a month-long investigation triggered by a complaint filed by Jagjit Singh, deputy superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail.

The complaint followed the recovery of 117 intoxicating capsules and three mobile phones from inmates on October 27.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, leading the investigation, said the police brought the inmates—Ravi Kumar, Amandeep Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Ubaid Masih, and Gulshan—on a production warrant for questioning. During interrogations, the names of Dr Prince and Jaspal Sharma surfaced, prompting the police to zero in on them. Both were arrested on Wednesday. Investigators found that the accused also referred inmates to civil hospital under the pretext of treatment in exchange for money. Bank account scans revealed multiple suspicious transactions linked to the duo.

Authorities have indicated that more individuals could be involved in the racket. Investigations are ongoing, with further arrests expected.