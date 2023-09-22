Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mehbooba attacks BJP for felicitating religious preacher booked under PSA

Mehbooba attacks BJP for felicitating religious preacher booked under PSA

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 22, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president also sought release of other religious scholars who are currently under detention in various jails across J&K.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti mocked the BJP for first arresting religious scholars and then felicitating them on their release.

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti mocked the BJP for first arresting religious scholars and then felicitating them on their release. (HT File)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president also sought release of other religious scholars who are currently under detention in various jails across J&K.

“Religious leaders now released & felicitated by BJP after being slapped with PSA were earlier accused of being a security threat by the ruling party. While they engage in dirty political games, wonder what it will take to free other preachers accused of the same crime? Ishfaq Bukhari, Abdul Majid Dar, Manzoor Misbahi & Fayaz Shah continue to languish in jail,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X while sharing picture of senior BJP leader and chairperson Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi visiting the house of prominent religious scholar who was released recently. Andrabi also presented shawl to the religious scholar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp mehbooba mufti detention
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP