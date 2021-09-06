Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mehbooba criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani’s body in Pak flag
chandigarh news

Mehbooba criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Geelani’s body in Pak flag

Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir has been turned into an “open-air prison” and the dead aren’t scared
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Earlier, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had hit out at government over the restrictions imposed following Geelani’s death and said that such measures create a sense of subjugation (HT File)

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that booking Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s family members under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act shows the ruthlessness of the Indian government.

Mufti said that Kashmir has been turned into an “open-air prison” and the dead aren’t scared. “Having turned Kashmir into an open-air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared. A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir,” she tweeted.

Earlier, the former J&K chief minister earlier had hit out at government over the restrictions imposed following Geelani’s death and said that such measures create a sense of subjugation. “GOI’s dubious claims that people of J&K now enjoy equal rights is a barefaced lie as the truth is that even their basic human rights dead or alive are suspended with pervasive impunity,” Mufti had said in a tweet.

