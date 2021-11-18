Mehbooba Mufti stages protest against Hyderpora killings

Holding placard in her hands, former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday held a demonstration against the alleged civilian killings in Hyderpora encounter and said that “Gandhi’s India was being converted into Nathu Ram Godse’s India”.

Police had put up concertina wires to bar them from moving further.

Later talking to mediapersons, Mehbooba said, “The families in Srinagar Press Colony are demanding bodies of their dead, but this government is so cruel and insensitive that it has refused to give them the bodies.”

Terming Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar statement that those killed were terrorists and OGWs a lie, she said, “If they (police) had evidences with them then when why they (those slain) weren’t caught earlier. On a daily basis, police arrest people and put them in jail…Whenever some people get killed in firing, they call them OGWs.”

“The under AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) they (security forces) don’t have any accountability and they are not answerable (to anyone). Those killed were innocent people,” she added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest on Wednesday at her residence in Srinagar, the sources said.

Meanwhile, her brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti has been asked to appear before ED in the national capital on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case. Reacting to this, Mehbooba told PTI that it was a political vendetta against her.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha and sought bodies of the civilians. NC vice-president Omar Abdullah blamed the police for putting the two civilians in harm’s way and demanded the return of their bodies.

People’s Conference vice-president Abdul Gani Vakil demanded a court-monitored probe in Hyderpora killings.