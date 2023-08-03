Supreme Court is our last hope, says Mehbooba Mufti on Manipur, Haryana issues

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court as the last hope in the backdrop of what’s happening in the country from Manipur to Haryana.

Speaking about the hearing of revocation of Article 370 in Supreme Court, Mehbooba Mufti said not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir or the country, but the entire world is keeping a close watch on this case. (HT File)

“From Manipur to Haryana what’s happening in the country Supreme Court is our last hope,” said Mehbooba Mufti in a press conference at party headquarters.

Mufti said on Article 370 not only the people of J&K or the country but the entire world is keeping a close watch on this case.

“In 1947, the people of J&K rejected the two-nation theory and became part of Democratic India despite being a Muslim majority state. At that time the entire leadership of India gave us assurance that our unique identity and guarantees under the constitution will be protected and we joined hands with India. So everyone is closely watching this case,” she said adding that the country was run by following a constitution but for some time instead of the constitution agenda of one particular party is being followed in the country. So this is a big challenge before the SC it’s not the case of Article 370 but in this country, every institution has been subverted and only one institution can save the constitution and all the other institutions of the country.

Mehbooba Mufti said Article 370 has been given to us by the constitution of India, not China or any other country. “Through Article 370 the J&K became part of the country and SC has to keep in consideration the sacrifices of the people of J&K.” Former CM said that on August 5, 2019, the constitution of the country was violated in the parliament by BJP by using its brute majority. “Supreme Court has to keep in consideration whether this country should be run as per constitution or the agenda of a political party which could be dangerous for the entire nation,” Mufti said SC has to see whether they will be with the constitution of India or against it.

She said that If SC wants to save this country then it will have to save its constitution. “The question is not only about the decision on Article 370 but whether you are ready to come forward and save this country. Are you ready to take risks like Allahabad Court had taken risks and given decision against Indira Gandhi, “ she said.

“There are only two sides. Either you are with India, its constitution, the federal structure, and the rights of people including those of J&K guaranteed under the constitution or you are against it, “ she said.

