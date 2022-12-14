Mehbooba, Omar hit out at J&K admin over recruitment scams

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the back-to-back recruitment scams.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the scams expose the administration’s ‘fake claims of zero corruption’, while National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said that the UT government should get its act together to stop the scams.

“Back-to-back recruitment scams in Naya Kashmir expose J&K admin’s fake claims of zero corruption. They are sabotaging the future of our youngsters with unbridled impunity. Brazen manner in which corruption has blighted these processes indicates its policy to ruin lives of youth,” Mufti said in a tweet.

The comments came after administration on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into alleged irregularities in the selection process of the fire and emergency department, for which the selection list was issued in 2020. In August this year, the government cancelled the selection process of two more recruitments by the Service Selection Board (SSB) and ordered a CBI probe for selection of financial account assistants (FAA) and junior engineers(JE) over allegations of irregularities. Earlier in July, the government had cancelled the selection process of the JKSSB for the posts of sub-inspectors (SI) of police department after fraud allegations.

Slamming the administration, Omar said that not a single recruitment list has been released for which an inquiry has not been announced.

“Earlier, one of 10 lists might be questioned and reviewed. Today nine out of 10 lists are questioned and then inquiries are ordered,” he said.

He said that the administration was yet to learn how to stop scams in selection lists despite four years of governor’s rule. “I don’t understand that three years after August 2019 and for the four years of governor’s rule, have they not learned how to stop these scams and issue proper lists. Inquiries are ordered but things do not improve. They should get their act together so that these inquiries are not needed,” he told media in south Kashmir on the sidelines of a function.

