Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar
chandigarh news

Mentally disabled man hacks 60-year-old aunt to death in Kharar

Kharar police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh’s father
The mentally disabled man was arrested from the spot and booked for murdering his aunt and assaulting the other women. (iStock)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 25-year-old mentally disabled man hacked his aunt to death and left two more female relatives injured at Macchli-Kalan village in Kharar on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim, Saroj Bala, 60, was the wife of the younger brother of accused Lakhwinder Singh’s father.

The injured women are Bala’s daughter-in-law Jyoti, 32, and Saroj Rani, 68, the wife of the elder brother of Lakhwinder’s father. The families of the accused and the victims live close by in the village, said police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi said around 1.30 pm on Monday, Lakhwinder suddenly barged into Bala’s house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. When his daughter-in-law ran to save her, Lakhwinder turned his attack to her.

Hearing the women’s cries, Rani rushed to Bala’s house, where she found Lakhwinder attacking Bala and her daughter-in-law. As she intervened, Lakhwinder attacked her as well.

The DSP said Bala was attacked on the head and bled to death on the spot, while Jyoti and Rani suffered serious injuries. They are under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

RELATED STORIES

“Lakhwinder was arrested from the spot and booked for murdering his aunt and assaulting the other women. He is said to be mentally disabled and it is not clear what enraged him to attack his aunt,” he added.

The accused will be produced in court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP