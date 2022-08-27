“Mera-shehar mera maan” campaign launched in Mohali district

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday launched the “mera shehar mera maan” campaign, which will cover 13 municipal corporations and Class-1 urban local bodies in the state to make them clean and green.

Dr Nijjar launched the campaign at a programme in Mohali, after which he inspected the cleanliness of the sewerage, roads and parks.

While addressing a gathering, Dr Nijjar said that the campaign aims to make our cities clean and green where cleanliness is a way of life. The main objective of this campaign is to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation and provide a better standard of living to residents.

He added that community participation is essential to make any campaign successful. He said that under this campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders of every urban local body will be executed every Friday in one or two wards.

He said officials will visit the wards in advance so that the required manpower along with the equipment is available on the scheduled day to carry out activities under the campaign.

He said that people of the respective wards, community leaders, religious leaders, NGOs/socio-religious organisations and local political leaders will also be involved to make it a community-based campaign. He added that ULBs should also encourage formation of ward /mohalla committees to ensure effective cleanliness.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Kulwant Singh said that the Bhagwant Singh Maan-led Aam Aadmi Party government started this campaign to raise the standard of living of the people and to make cleanliness a part of daily life. He appealed the public to cooperate and support the administration and the government so that the dream of making Punjab colorful again can be fulfilled.

On this occasion, a play was also presented by the school children on the topic of adopting cleanliness and stopping the use of plastic. Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu was also present on the occasion .

