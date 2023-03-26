Mercedes driver tries to run over cop in Mohali, booked

A Mohali resident has been booked for trying to run over a cop with his Mercedes car at a police check post near Durali railway bridge on Thursday.

The accused is facing a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) and 186 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The car driver has been identified as Rajpal Singh, a resident of Durali village, Mohali, said investigating officer Satnam Singh.

Sub-inspector Baljit Singh said a police party was checking vehicles near the Durali railway bridge around 8 pm on Thursday.

There, a Mercedes car with a Chandigarh number, coming from Mohali side, was signalled to stop. However, the car driver sped up and tried to run over constable Gurnoor Pratap. But he managed to save himself by jumping aside, while the car driver fled the scene.

