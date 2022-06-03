Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mercury climbs to 43°C in Chandigarh

According to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department, while a further rise in Chandigarh’s temperature remains unlikely, it is expected to remain in the same ballpark for the next few days
Students taking refuge under umbrellas amid the sweltering weather on the Panjab University campus in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In no respite from the blistering heat, city’s maximum temperature rose from 42.2°C on Wednesday to 43°C on Thursday, 3.5 degrees above normal.

According to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while a further rise in temperature remains unlikely, it is expected to remain in the same ballpark for the next few days.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “With dry weather conditions and warm south-westerly winds, the maximum temperature increased. It is likely to stay around 43°C for the next four to five days, as no rain is expected.”

IMD has also warned of a heatwave in southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday, but it is unlikely to affect Chandigarh. As per IMD, a heatwave in the region is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature also rose from 24.7°C on Wednesday to 25.6°C on Thursday, 0.5 degree above normal. It will remain between 26°C and 27°C over the next few days.

