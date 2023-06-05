Mercury rises in Chandigarh as Western Disturbance leaves

After multiple spells of rain and cool winds last week due to a Western Disturbance (WD), the maximum temperature has once again started climbing in the city and can go up to 40°C by the coming weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature on May 31 was 25.9°C and has since risen to 35.9°C as of Sunday, a 10-degree spike in four days. Because of the recent rain spells that also made May the wettest since IMD started keeping records for the city in 1953, humidity also continues to remain high.

As per IMD officials, there are no upcoming WDs this week. Therefore, a steady rise in the temperature is expected, though there may be days with partly cloudy weather. The night temperature will also rise, but not as much as the day temperature.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature went up from 34.2°C on Saturday to 35.9°C, still 3.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 20.8°C to 23.3°C, also 3 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 38°C, and the minimum temperature between 24°C and 25°C.