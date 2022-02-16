Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury rises to 24°C in Chandigarh
Mercury rises to 24°C in Chandigarh

The mercury is likely to rise further despite advent of two feeble systems of western disturbances in Chandigarh this week
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid sunny weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh continued to rise, touching 24°C on Tuesday. About a notch above normal, it was highest temperature recorded since December 10.

The mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.Though two feeble western disturbances will affect the city this week, they are unlikely to bring any rain, they said.

Meanwhile, minimum temperature also went up from Monday’s 7.2°C to 8.6°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, it is likely to go up to 9°C, while maximum temperature could touch 25°C.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
