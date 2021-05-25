Mercury again set to breach 40°C in Chandigarh

With the maximum temperature reaching 37.4°C in Chandigarh on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that mercury is likely to cross 40°C on Wednesday with a further rise in the following days.

The maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees-mark last on May 17 (40.7°C) and dropped thereafter amid cloudy weather and rain.

Speaking about this, the IMD officials said, “With dry weather conditions prevailing in the city, the temperature is likely to soar to 41°C in the next three days. While rain seems unlikely in the coming days, dust raising winds blowing at a speed of 30kmph can be expected.”

The maximum temperature of the city went up from 33.8°C on Sunday to 37.4°C on Monday, while the minimum temperature dropped from 23.6°C degrees on Sunday to 20.5°C on Monday. In the next three days, mercury will hover between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.