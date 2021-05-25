Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury again set to breach 40°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Mercury again set to breach 40°C in Chandigarh

While rain seems unlikely in the coming days, dust raising winds blowing at speeds up to 30kmph can be expected
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The maximum temperature breached the 40-degree mark last on May 17 and dropped thereafter amid cloudy weather and rain. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With the maximum temperature reaching 37.4°C in Chandigarh on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that mercury is likely to cross 40°C on Wednesday with a further rise in the following days.

The maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees-mark last on May 17 (40.7°C) and dropped thereafter amid cloudy weather and rain.

Speaking about this, the IMD officials said, “With dry weather conditions prevailing in the city, the temperature is likely to soar to 41°C in the next three days. While rain seems unlikely in the coming days, dust raising winds blowing at a speed of 30kmph can be expected.”

The maximum temperature of the city went up from 33.8°C on Sunday to 37.4°C on Monday, while the minimum temperature dropped from 23.6°C degrees on Sunday to 20.5°C on Monday. In the next three days, mercury will hover between 39°C and 41°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP