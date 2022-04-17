Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Mercury set to cross 40-degree mark in Chandigarh this week

Officials said the Western Disturbance, which had brought a temporary respite from the scorching heat, has now left the region and cool winds have stopped. Mercury is likely to go past the 40-degree mark in the coming week, with chances of heatwave again.
Participants of the dragon race on the inaugural day of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs at Sukhna Lake, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature is on the upward spiral again, going from 37.1°C on Friday to 38°C on Saturday, 3.6°C above normal. It is likely to climb further in coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40°C and 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

With clear skies at night, the minimum temperature went down from 21.7°C on Friday to 20.2°C on Saturday, 1°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 23°C.

